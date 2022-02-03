Happy Tanksgiving UI cleanup, language translation work, price increase coming

Hey there!

A small update for you today, mostly dealing with Happy Tanksgiving.

This game was originally based on a concept called Tank Tactics by Luke Muscat (here's the incredible GDC video talking about it), and in my version, your tank has batteries that it can spend on movement or firing.

Well, this system is hardly ever used, and it makes no sense to keep batteries in the game, so everything related to the battery system is gone. Viewers can now fire and move freely, and the UI is slightly cleaner. Note that as a streamer, you still have a 4-second charge time on firing your cannon to balance things out.

Other than that, translations for some things in Happy Tanksgiving have been added for French, Korean, Spanish, German, and Greek speakers. That should be done by next week.

Price increase coming

Also, the game will be getting a price update sometime this month. People with a small audience keep buying the pack, which is tough because these games are not designed for a small audience.

In fact, they get less fun the fewer people you have in the chat.

I have like 5 warnings about this as you try to buy the game, so a price increase seems like the last option I have left to drive people away. I might end up releasing Splat Chat and Minesweeper Extreme: 100 at a lower price point since they work decently with a smaller audience, but we'll see what happens.

As always, I love to get feedback. Let me know how I can make the game better for your stream and I'll do my best!

-Jaime