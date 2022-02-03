Update Notes for February 3rd, 2022

- Restructured core game mechanics to optimize gameplay further (making it a little faster and more satisfying).
- Individual level optimizations for lag reduction.
- Optimize destructibles by loading them differently for lag reduction.
- Tweak effects for graveyard and other levels for better look of the environments (needs more tweaking).
- Added more destructibles (Walls, ceiling, etc).
- Added glass to the office building.
- Added varying glass and glass blocks (will be seen with additional levels in the future).
- Redesigned levels with better design strategies (speed up level loading).
- Enhanced loco ball and animal destruction gameplay. Will be doing another improvement next update.
Note: crashapult gamemode has been locked for a hotfix, as the enhancements has broken the gamemode. This is temporary and apologies for the lack of play on that.
Changed files in this update