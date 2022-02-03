 Skip to content

Loco Launcher update for 3 February 2022

Update Notes for February 3rd, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Restructured core game mechanics to optimize gameplay further (making it a little faster and more satisfying).
  2. Individual level optimizations for lag reduction.
  3. Optimize destructibles by loading them differently for lag reduction.
  4. Tweak effects for graveyard and other levels for better look of the environments (needs more tweaking).
  5. Added more destructibles (Walls, ceiling, etc).
  6. Added glass to the office building.
  7. Added varying glass and glass blocks (will be seen with additional levels in the future).
  8. Redesigned levels with better design strategies (speed up level loading).
  9. Enhanced loco ball and animal destruction gameplay. Will be doing another improvement next update.

Note: crashapult gamemode has been locked for a hotfix, as the enhancements has broken the gamemode. This is temporary and apologies for the lack of play on that.

