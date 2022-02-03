V696 Update V1.2

V696 V1.2 Update Patch Notes
- Added “Missions” section to the ingame screen.
- Added directions to the start screen of the game for the hints mode.
- Added animated crosshair for the interactive items.
- Changed the ending of the game because it was too complicated for the players.
- Added story book that gets activated after finishing the game.
- The black bushes placed into the jungle has removed because of collision bug.
- The sounds that makes people get disturbed are edited from scratch.
- Texture of the Mosque redesigned from scratch.
- From now on the character looks directly to the tv when the video play.
- Added hints to the other houses for the story.
- The diary moved upper from the last location its placed because it was hard to see.
- Materials of the scary characters are improved.
- Mysterious pit that occurs on the map fixed.
- Game performance improved.
- End game scene improved.
- The collisions of the trees that causing incarceration are fixed.
- The sounds that replays continiously because of an error are fixed.
- Game materials are improved.
- Fixed the irregular language translates.
Changed files in this update