V696 update for 3 February 2022

V696 Update V1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V696 V1.2 Update Patch Notes

  • Added “Missions” section to the ingame screen.
  • Added directions to the start screen of the game for the hints mode.
  • Added animated crosshair for the interactive items.
  • Changed the ending of the game because it was too complicated for the players.
  • Added story book that gets activated after finishing the game.
  • The black bushes placed into the jungle has removed because of collision bug.
  • The sounds that makes people get disturbed are edited from scratch.
  • Texture of the Mosque redesigned from scratch.
  • From now on the character looks directly to the tv when the video play.
  • Added hints to the other houses for the story.
  • The diary moved upper from the last location its placed because it was hard to see.
  • Materials of the scary characters are improved.
  • Mysterious pit that occurs on the map fixed.
  • Game performance improved.
  • End game scene improved.
  • The collisions of the trees that causing incarceration are fixed.
  • The sounds that replays continiously because of an error are fixed.
  • Game materials are improved.
  • Fixed the irregular language translates.

