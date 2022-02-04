 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

CAT Interstellar: Recast update for 4 February 2022

Full Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8141346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Purpose

So, CAT Interstellar: Recast was an effort to explore and learn all the new features in Unreal Engine 5 in the hope of using it for Episode II...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1572950/CAT_Interstellar_Episode_II

I don't want to say this effort was a mistake (it wasn't) but:

  • It took a lot longer than expected due to bugs in the early access version of the engine
  • Ultimately doesn't offer as solid of a build even with increased system specs
  • Higher system specs exclude a large part of the community

What it does offer is some incredible leaps in visual fidelity using tech like nanite meshes and lumen global illumination.

Outcome

I am glad we did this little side project though because I was ~100% convinced this was the right approach to take with Episode II. What I should have known and what became obvious over the development cycle was increasing the minimum requirements to support nanite and lumen excludes a large portion of the supports of the first game.

I had a lot of pride in how optimized the first episode was but with this new tech there is less room for optimizations and a higher barrier of entry. Even without the current chip shortage I don't want to leave behind a portion of the fan base simply for flashier graphics.

Update

  • The newest update has further optimizations to the Chaos system.
  • More detail added to Cave and Glacier environment
  • Additional story content
  • Stability improvements
  • Dialog
  • Speech bubbles enabled by default

Future

One more positive thing this little deviation did was give me some serious practice at managing an indie project along with a full time job and a family. The remastered version took about 6 months to complete while working around my other obligations. I got a lot better at formulating a development plan and executing tasks given little pockets of time here and there.



Episode II is planned to release to Early Access this summer with the first 2 chapters relatively complete and access to the mechanics of the later game like rovers and... I don't want to give too much away but it's gonna be awesome!

As always, Thank You for your support and feedback. Now here's a clip of the next generation of game developers.

Changed files in this update

CAT Interstellar: Remastered Content Depot 1684711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.