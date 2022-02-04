Full Release

Purpose

So, CAT Interstellar: Recast was an effort to explore and learn all the new features in Unreal Engine 5 in the hope of using it for Episode II...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1572950/CAT_Interstellar_Episode_II

I don't want to say this effort was a mistake (it wasn't) but:

It took a lot longer than expected due to bugs in the early access version of the engine

Ultimately doesn't offer as solid of a build even with increased system specs

Higher system specs exclude a large part of the community

What it does offer is some incredible leaps in visual fidelity using tech like nanite meshes and lumen global illumination.

Outcome

I am glad we did this little side project though because I was ~100% convinced this was the right approach to take with Episode II. What I should have known and what became obvious over the development cycle was increasing the minimum requirements to support nanite and lumen excludes a large portion of the supports of the first game.

I had a lot of pride in how optimized the first episode was but with this new tech there is less room for optimizations and a higher barrier of entry. Even without the current chip shortage I don't want to leave behind a portion of the fan base simply for flashier graphics.

The newest update has further optimizations to the Chaos system.

More detail added to Cave and Glacier environment

Additional story content

Stability improvements

Dialog

Speech bubbles enabled by default

Future

One more positive thing this little deviation did was give me some serious practice at managing an indie project along with a full time job and a family. The remastered version took about 6 months to complete while working around my other obligations. I got a lot better at formulating a development plan and executing tasks given little pockets of time here and there.



Episode II is planned to release to Early Access this summer with the first 2 chapters relatively complete and access to the mechanics of the later game like rovers and... I don't want to give too much away but it's gonna be awesome!

As always, Thank You for your support and feedback. Now here's a clip of the next generation of game developers.

