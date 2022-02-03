V 0.0.3.2

An NPC you can find mid-mission offers a promise for some credits.

An unstable NPC you can find mid-mission offers credits for some grenades.

Theses are the first two in what will be many mid-mission NPC interaction opportunities.

New hacking options. You can now toggle between two options when hacking a cyborg, a turret or a drone. Rewire(default mode) or explode, which will cause an explosion damaging/killing enemies next to them and the enemy you hacked.(The hoverboarding enemies and grenadiers blow up whether you choose rewire or explode at the moment)

The hacking option mentioned above can be toggle between using the dpad when using a controller.

New Body perk “Wiring Expert”. Rewired enemies now take longer to self destruct. With three stacks they never self destruct. You could have the whole level working for you with three stacks of this technically.

New Body perk “Scavenger”. More likely to find loot in trash. You can have two stacks of this perk.

Loot crates can now be opened with violence like the other boxes and trash cans around.

The slot machine now give triple the bet instead of double when getting three of a kind.

Your drone no longer attacks enemies you’ve hacked to fight for you.

Cyborgs now announce a self destruct sequence has been initiated when rewired.

Fixed a crash caused by hacking a particular mech in sector 3.

Fixed possible crash when hovering cursor over a patrol car while not aiming.

Certain explosions that happen far from the player view no longer shake the screen or make noise

Object and enemy text boxes are now removed after hacking the object or enemy.

Optimized enemy and object text box code.

Enemy, turret and drone stat pop-ups have been replaced with the new hacking options.

Object and enemy text boxes now disappear after a moment when the player is in aim mode.