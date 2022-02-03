Patch notes for February 3, 2022

This minor update addresses the issue of broken or missing save game files.

As some in the Discussions have reported, they cannot proceed when their save game file is missing. This update now adds more descriptive warnings to that missing file prompt along with a "REBUILD" button to reconstruct game progress from server records TO BE USED AS A LAST RESORT!

Steps to take if you encounter game save loading issues (either "File missing" or "errorcode 3" error prompt):

ERRORCODE 3:

NOTE: Tampering with save files can _CAUSE _errors and we are not responsible for lost progress, data, or purchases.

Locate your save game folder in Windows. It will be somewhere like this:

C:\Users**[YOUR WINDOWS USER NAME]\AppData\LocalLow\Evil Twin\Gentlemen's Club\Saves\[YOUR STEAM ID #]** If you are not a new player, the folder will contain several 'savegame.XXX' files where the file extension will be either "PNG" or numbers instead of the XXX in this example. Rename savegame.png to something else Identify which of the remaining backup saves is the most recent. It will usually be the file with the biggest number as the file extension.

eg: savegame.123 is more recent than savegame.004

Rename that file to savegame.png

Now run Gentlemen's Club again and cross your fingers. XD If that didn't work, try the next most recent backup save file. If none of those work, rename savegame.png to something like _savegame.png and run the game, which will lead to the next error:

MISSING SAVE FILE!

If your save file is missing (either "accidentally" or through the previous section's trouble shooting) the game will halt and complain that the file is missing.