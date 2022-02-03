 Skip to content

Tanto Cuore update for 3 February 2022

1.1.2 r1

Share · View all patches · Build 8141177

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Thursday!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where a Natsumi discard prompt would not show your hand when AI would play Natsumi
  • Fixed the same issue happening when Nord would prompt (however that could be canceled)
  • Fixed an issue where changing Private Quarters view while placing an Illness would allow placement on buildings

Other Tweaks

  • "Deck Breakdown" button has been added to the Private Quarters view at the end of the game
  • Some updates to the AI's understanding of the Ariette Cuore card
  • Revert to the old AI on level 1
  • Prepping the game for some future cards has had us roll the version over to 1.1.2 to handle some extra data needed for multiplayer games
  • Introduced unlockable foils of the chamber maid chiefs
  • Minor updates to the UI in the Private Quarters
  • Added a "copy to clipboard" button to the game log

