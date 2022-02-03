Happy Thursday!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where a Natsumi discard prompt would not show your hand when AI would play Natsumi
- Fixed the same issue happening when Nord would prompt (however that could be canceled)
- Fixed an issue where changing Private Quarters view while placing an Illness would allow placement on buildings
Other Tweaks
- "Deck Breakdown" button has been added to the Private Quarters view at the end of the game
- Some updates to the AI's understanding of the Ariette Cuore card
- Revert to the old AI on level 1
- Prepping the game for some future cards has had us roll the version over to 1.1.2 to handle some extra data needed for multiplayer games
- Introduced unlockable foils of the chamber maid chiefs
- Minor updates to the UI in the Private Quarters
- Added a "copy to clipboard" button to the game log
Changed files in this update