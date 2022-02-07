Evochron Legacy SE Update 2.0288...

Version 2.0288 includes the following improvements:

Added ability to apply custom red, green, and blue color levels to ship frames (including military frames) via new paint option in shipyard.

By request, added customizing option to keep jump drive effects continually active at a specified minimum level between jump cycles during long distance trips with the autopilot on.

Changes to commodity selection system for market inventories to allow for a greater chance of type duplications, particularly in specific economy types to increase potential profitability.

In VR during training, the player must now click in the message log area to advance stages (preserving the functionality of the holographic VR menu without unwanted training stage advancement).

For VR, the in-game holographic menus can now be accessed with either VR controller (left inputs will override right if both controllers are in point mode, best to use each individually for menu selection when needed).

For VR, new bypass options added for VR controller flight modes to ignore axis inputs whenever a controller is set to point mode.

Improved water shader effect when dynamic cube mapping is disabled and/or effect detail is set to 'Low' or 'Medium'.

Improvements to axis input mapping system in Key/Button Configuration menu to better support upper range channels.

Improvements to axis flight control system for better responsiveness and quicker access to rotational limits.

For VR, new optional mode cap settings added to limit each controller to one specified flight control mode.

Cargo scanning list on target detail display expanded by another character to include cargo bay numbers.

Local Market Conditions list can now display price variations between local planet and station markets.

Frame Configuration menu revised to increase spacing between options and icons added for categories.

Added ability to bulk consolidate matching commodities in three or more slots with Alt-Left Click.

Gunsight shield indicators updated to reduce clutter and provide more distinct status indication.

Overall runtime performance improvements (roughly 5-10% on some systems, more or less on others).

Solar cell cleaning cycle narrowed for easier contract completion and more apparent visual cues.

Added number of cities on the surface of a local planet to savedata value set (line 158).

Increased overall energy reserves for primary weapon system for all ships by about 15%.

Several UI improvements including revised button frames and click range alignments.

Smoother transitions/softer fading through clouds and atmospheric layers.

Icons added to console menus (aligning with upper menu bar on main HUD).

Missile lock brackets updated to fade in as a lock is secured.

Vertical structures added to black hole accretion disks.

OBJ format added to supported custom object mesh files.

Notes:

New lines have been added to the 'vrsetup.txt' file option for the new flight axis input bypass and control mode settings. The file is bundled with the game (in the '\media' folder under the filename 'vrsetup-bak.txt' as a backup copy, remove the '-bak' to install or copy the new lines from the backup file over to the file you are using in the same folder to add or modify options). On a related note, you can optionally double click the grip or button input mapped to enable flight control and hold it after the second click to enable a 'hold' mode, then release the grip/button to disable flight control.

You can now bulk consolidate commodities of matching types in three or more cargo bays. Previously, you'd need to use alt-right click to transfer one unit at a time over to an available bay with less than 25 units of the same material. The new added option now lets you use alt-left click to transfer the maximum possible number of units over to the next available cargo bay in sequential order. You can do this while docked or in open space.

The market commodity system has been updated to allow for the potential of more duplicate selections in inventories, both planetary and station. This means you can find more groups of a particular commodity at one location. In specific economy types (where more of a particular commodity might be available), this can result in a much higher profit potential where you might be able to buy a lot more of a commodity at a reduced price at one location to later sell (if your ship has enough cargo capacity to hold the material). Regular market fluctuations and variable availability still apply, so there can still be times of lean availability. But the previous limitations placed on duplications no longer applies. Also, the 'Local Market Conditions' list (Inventory Console > News/Information) now accounts for the planetary pricing offset values. Previously, this list would only display the baseline price levels and economy type offsets for the local sector as a whole. The list can now also display any additional planetary pricing variations in the sector. Both the displayed per unit price and the percentage offset value in the list will adjust for the differences in the planet's local market. Simply click on 'Station' or 'Planet' next to the 'Local Market Conditions' header at the top of the list to toggle between either mode.

By request, a new customizing option has been added to enable the jump drive effects to continue to remain active between jump cycles while on long distance trips using the autopilot. By default, the jump drive effects fade out during the cool down phase between jump cycles with speed remaining at the maximum X9 IDS level. With the new option enabled, the jump drive effects will continue to be rendered until the next jump cycle begins. The visibility of the effect can be adjusted with the new option. To enable it, create a text file named 'jumpdriveeffect.txt' in either the '\media' folder or an '\environment' folder and in the first line, enter the value to specify the minimum visibility level of the effects (range can be 1-199, 0 for disable). Setting a value of around 50 will keep the effects fairly dim while higher values will provide a brighter effect that obscures visibility more significantly.

The original paint option for ships has been removed and replaced. Ships can now be painted in a variety of colors using the new paint option in the shipyard. The new menu lets you add or subtract red, green, and blue color levels to both the primary surfaces of a ship's hull and/or its trim sections. This way, you can apply unique two-tone paint schemes to any ship frame, including military.