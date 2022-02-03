 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 3 February 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1375

Build 8141075

Patchnotes via Steam Community

added special state to map editor data to determine POI status, random treasure site assignment for warps are now filtered depending on special state of map data

minor updates for poi support

treasure site logs setup

Audio tweaks

