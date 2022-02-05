Onset 1.5.4 (Protocol Compatibility 5)
This update removes the old server query mechanism & master server system. It is being replaced with the solution that the Steamworks library offers.
Server operators must update their servers to be shown in the game main menu.
Game
- You can view a list of servers (outside of Onset) in Steam. Go to View -> Servers -> Change Filter to Onset.
- The main menu will now display the branch name and buildid if you're running on a beta branch.
- Temporary fix: Setting audio master volume to 0 will no mute the audio completely to prevent the annoying stuttering.
- Updated background image and adjusted colors.
- Steam library has been updated.
- Fix event OnSteamOverlayActivated.
New list of servers (outside of Onset). In Steam go to View -> Servers -> Change Filter to Onset.
Server
- All servers can now make use of bbcodes and UTF8 icons in hostnames. https://dev.playonset.com/wiki/DedicatedServer#Hostname_customization
- server_config.json: Added "vac" setting. If enabled, VAC banned players won't be able to connect to your server. false by default.
- Linux: steamclient.so should be loaded from "linux64" folder. Update will change the start_linux.sh to reflect this change.
- Steam library has been updated. Linux console will no longer be spammed with Steam library messages when being loaded from the corrent folder.
- Added a log message when a dev-mode enabled player is being kicked because he is not on the developer whitelist.
- Printing a warn message when steam_appid.txt is not present at server startup.
Changed files in this update