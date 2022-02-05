 Skip to content

Onset update for 5 February 2022

Onset 1.5.4

Onset 1.5.4 (Protocol Compatibility 5)

This update removes the old server query mechanism & master server system. It is being replaced with the solution that the Steamworks library offers.
Server operators must update their servers to be shown in the game main menu.
Game
  • You can view a list of servers (outside of Onset) in Steam. Go to View -> Servers -> Change Filter to Onset.
  • The main menu will now display the branch name and buildid if you're running on a beta branch.
  • Temporary fix: Setting audio master volume to 0 will no mute the audio completely to prevent the annoying stuttering.
  • Updated background image and adjusted colors.
  • Steam library has been updated.
  • Fix event OnSteamOverlayActivated.

New list of servers (outside of Onset). In Steam go to View -> Servers -> Change Filter to Onset.

Server
  • All servers can now make use of bbcodes and UTF8 icons in hostnames. https://dev.playonset.com/wiki/DedicatedServer#Hostname_customization
  • server_config.json: Added "vac" setting. If enabled, VAC banned players won't be able to connect to your server. false by default.
  • Linux: steamclient.so should be loaded from "linux64" folder. Update will change the start_linux.sh to reflect this change.
  • Steam library has been updated. Linux console will no longer be spammed with Steam library messages when being loaded from the corrent folder.
  • Added a log message when a dev-mode enabled player is being kicked because he is not on the developer whitelist.
  • Printing a warn message when steam_appid.txt is not present at server startup.

