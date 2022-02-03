Prologue update 0.8.8b

Hey everyone,
I've decided to update the Prologue to the latest version of the main game, so that everyone can feel the new touch and rework of the early stage.
There are many things that I have changed over the course of 1 week, so feel free to check the changelog in-game.
Patch notes 0.8.8b:
Changes:
- NEW Villages-Time requests will be available from Bulletin board (finish a quest withing time period for rewards)
- NEW 2 new items were added exclusively for early-mid game obtainable only through Time requests
- recalculated texture sizes on few walls to make them more seamless
- exclamation mark for bulletin board now only gets shown with new quests
- Reagent storage and Bookcase (Alchemist upgrades) will be added to Builder Vendor
- Crafting menus will remember last recipe Tier choice
- Marketplace Buy/Sell will now have a slider bar showing quantity and cost
- Bandits group 2 was nerfed in order to speed up phase in Prologue
- Bandits group 2 spawn will now come with a quest indicating to destroy them
- King's Tax will advance 30% over longer period of time
- toned down water sounds in Wanborne
- when staff models will disappear, after reload, their models will be added to inventory
Bug fixes:
- possible fix of disappearing characters (probability of happening was during loses in battles, requires testing!)
- Drezhul skeletons will be cleared in Bandit camp 2,3,4 battles
- dead heroes after battle will have the 'death' icon cleared
- fixed a bug that cause Cured Ingot + Black Diamond + T2 runes not being craft-able after crafting Red Ingot
- night will be skipped when ALL employees go to bed
- fixed Enchanting bar overlay in other menus
- Medium Gemstone Patches will be now properly deleted after victory
- calling Menus and buttons with Left click will now have a global timeout preventing multiple click overlays and issues
- calling Crafting or Planning menu part while it's already open won't leave it stuck with partial UI being displayed
- fixed a bug where purchasing Blood Ring from Rare goods vendor will show it in villager's barter inventory and not in Overview - Inventory
- fixed a bug where main character would have persisting Burnout effect
- Smelter and Alchemist 'No Materials' error messages will disappear when their queue is empty
- fixed a bug where Overseer was only managing first Alchemist
Cheers,
VM Machal <3
Changed files in this update