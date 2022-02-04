 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 4 February 2022

0.51.0b Hotfix

Build 8140686 · Last edited by Wendy

The 0.51.0b Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 19:30 (PT).

The hotfix will require a client update.

Please restart the client to receive the update.

Fixes

  • The ER Pass will no longer display as ‘Ghostly presence’ in the results screen

