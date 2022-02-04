The 0.51.0b Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 19:30 (PT).
The hotfix will require a client update.
Please restart the client to receive the update.
Fixes
- The ER Pass will no longer display as ‘Ghostly presence’ in the results screen
Changed files in this update