Patch 10.75: Closer Camera Zoom, Earth Lighting Feature + Gameplay Enhancements

Hello Universe Architects,

The simulation has been updated! We're coming at you with a new and improved patch for the Beyond.

"I Can See My House From Here!"

Prepare for landing! Zoom in on Celestial Bodies using improved camera mechanics, and get almost as close to a planet's surface as an astronaut returning home.

Let There Be Light

Come to the dark side... and see all the pretty lights! We've updated Earth's texture to give it the nightlife ambiance it truly deserves.

Boost Me Up!

Move over, Mesozoic Valley. After achieving Rank 1, each rank up in the Beyond now gives a 25% boost to the Main Simulation!

Major Beyond Gameplay Tune-Up

Some features felt like they were missing in the Beyond's gameplay. With the help of our game designer, we were able to make the Beyond even more fun and enjoyable to play.

Fleshed out information and format of star descriptions (pictured above).

Readjusted generator prices and incomes.

Mission requirements have been adjusted.

Galactic Nursery now has more relevant Enhancement Card payout.

Astronomy Missions now have a tutorial after unlocking the Moon on Rank 2!

These re-tunes were designed to make the Beyond more balanced for all of our players. We'd love to hear your feedback about them, and we hope you enjoy!

Additional Features:

An unlocked 'Terraform Mars' achievement affects Mars' appearance in the Beyond Garden!

Updated 'Simulation Switcher' button- now featuring your current rank for each simulation!

Tap & Hold to buy generators works now in the main simulation.

Newer players can check out what the Sales Offers button has in store!

UI icons in the Beyond Garden have been tweaked.

Astronomy Mission UI has been streamlined.

Text in some languages have been updated.

The em dash has been added to the English language.

All Beyond achievements should now unlock properly.

Orbit lines in the Beyond Garden have been optimized.

Celestial Bodies no longer jitter up close.

FIX: Certain late-game Beyond achievements couldn't be unlocked.

Thank you for your patience as we continue optimization for the Beyond.

Our team also has some exciting upcoming content to share with all Architects- the James Webb Space Telescope Live Event! Stay tuned as we continue developing its final touches. We can't wait for liftoff!

Stay cellular,

~Lunch