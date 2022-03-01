 Skip to content

Hero's Hour update for 1 March 2022

HERO'S HOUR IS OUT NOW!

Hero's Hour update for 1 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

This is it, Hero's Hour is OUT NOW! 🎉🎉🎉

Features
  • 11 factions with special mechanics, strengths and weaknesses
  • 22 hero classes, with a special skill each
  • 50 common hero skills
  • 177 units (and 99 upgraded units)
  • 80 unique unit abilities
  • 166 artifacts
  • 83 spells (+18 spells unlocked via skills)
  • Dozens of impactful map buildings
  • Local "hotseat" multiplayer
  • Co-op with other players or even with the AI

If you like the game, please wishlist, share or leave a positive review to show us some love and support! ♥

You can also buy our Supporter Pack on the game page to get awesome digital goodies, or even the Supporter Edition to get an extra discount on both the base game and the Supporter Pack!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1656780/Heros_Hour/

Thank you so much for your support!

-ThingOnItsOwn & Goblinz Publishing

