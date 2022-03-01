This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

This is it, Hero's Hour is OUT NOW! 🎉🎉🎉

Features

11 factions with special mechanics, strengths and weaknesses

22 hero classes, with a special skill each

50 common hero skills

177 units (and 99 upgraded units)

80 unique unit abilities

166 artifacts

83 spells (+18 spells unlocked via skills)

Dozens of impactful map buildings

Local "hotseat" multiplayer

Co-op with other players or even with the AI

-ThingOnItsOwn & Goblinz Publishing