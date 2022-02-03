 Skip to content

Painter's Pets update for 3 February 2022

Local Multiplayer Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 8140437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Along with a UI overhaul to the level select screen, Painter's Pets latest update allows for players to control multiple slimes from the same device! This should allow both people hosting games and joining games to add a new players using additional controllers of keyboard inputs from their devices.

Once in a game room you can either use the Envelope button to invite a friend via steam, or the controller button to add a new player that will be controlled locally, at which point you will be able to select a profile and team as normal.

