Solar Settlers update for 8 February 2022

Patch 1.08 is Live on Windows

Patch 1.08 · Build 8140359

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug with Wormhole not allowing a free 2 space move (StarBase, Propulsion Gel) with 0 hydrogen

-Wormhole now costs 6 hydrogen

-Added ability to undo card right-click discards until you make another game action

-Fixed typo in Nova Gate flavor text

-Added ability to undo non-exploring moves

-Added ability to keep playing after game is finished (to see what kind of score you can get)

-Maximum XP requirement for level up reduced from 1000 -> 750

