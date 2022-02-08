-Fixed bug with Wormhole not allowing a free 2 space move (StarBase, Propulsion Gel) with 0 hydrogen
-Wormhole now costs 6 hydrogen
-Added ability to undo card right-click discards until you make another game action
-Fixed typo in Nova Gate flavor text
-Added ability to undo non-exploring moves
-Added ability to keep playing after game is finished (to see what kind of score you can get)
-Maximum XP requirement for level up reduced from 1000 -> 750
Solar Settlers update for 8 February 2022
Patch 1.08 is Live on Windows
-Fixed bug with Wormhole not allowing a free 2 space move (StarBase, Propulsion Gel) with 0 hydrogen
Changed files in this update