UPDATE 1.19 - Portion Bet Buttons Spaced Further Apart & Karma Explained Button!

In this update, I responded directly to the constructive criticism left on the review by Steam user "Da Gurls". I would like to sincerely thank this user for his criticism and his review even though it was a negative review because it has helped me improve my game for everyone!

The portion bet buttons like "Bet All" and "Bet Half" have been spaced further apart to prevent accidentally hitting the wrong button. (They were only a few pixels apart before this update and are now 24 pixels apart)

An "Explain Karma" button has been added to the right side of the screen that will open a window explaining how the karma system in 'The Best BJ' works as well as how God's Wrath works in the game as well. This window can be opened before each hand is played.

That is really all that was added to the game in this small update and I hope it does make playing this game a better overall experience for everyone!

If you have any suggestions or ideas for this game or any of my games on Steam, please feel free to post them in my game forums and let me know!

Stay safe out there and enjoy whatever games you play!

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS (Solo indie game developer)