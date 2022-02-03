P&C Beta Update: 03.02.2022

Didn't think I'd make it in time, glad we didn't skip a Thursday!
snip snip
Size: 751.8 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Mouse+Golem NSFW animation added to the Gallery
ːswirliesː Mermaid Princess Alternative form added (unlock it around Finhead's Reign)
ːswirliesː Added new sprites for Mermaid Princess standard, SUCC and Alternative forms
ːswirliesː Ghost Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon
ːswirliesː Bird Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon
ːswirliesː Added a cutout animation for the "Papillon Rose" salon... snip snip
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Princesses now properly wear their Prisoner costume during their slave auction
ːswirliesː Wars against Bird Princess are now correctly reported by other races Princesses and Heirs
ːswirliesː Fixed misplaced SUCC Wyvern Princess expressions
ːswirliesː Fixed Spika's corpse in Deep Merk following the Knight
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy SUCC Bird Princess tent intercourses
ːswirliesː Fixed "Assist Finhead Princess" Quest not working when asked for water from the Lamia Oasis
ːswirliesː Fixed missing SEs during Finhead NPCs animation
ːswirliesː Fixed some pictures remaining on-screen after leaving "The Flow"
Changed depots in beta branch