P&C Beta Update: 03.02.2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Didn't think I'd make it in time, glad we didn't skip a Thursday!



snip snip

Size: 751.8 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Mouse+Golem NSFW animation added to the Gallery

ːswirliesː Mermaid Princess Alternative form added (unlock it around Finhead's Reign)

ːswirliesː Added new sprites for Mermaid Princess standard, SUCC and Alternative forms

ːswirliesː Ghost Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Bird Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Added a cutout animation for the "Papillon Rose" salon... snip snip

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Princesses now properly wear their Prisoner costume during their slave auction

ːswirliesː Wars against Bird Princess are now correctly reported by other races Princesses and Heirs

ːswirliesː Fixed misplaced SUCC Wyvern Princess expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed Spika's corpse in Deep Merk following the Knight

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy SUCC Bird Princess tent intercourses

ːswirliesː Fixed "Assist Finhead Princess" Quest not working when asked for water from the Lamia Oasis

ːswirliesː Fixed missing SEs during Finhead NPCs animation

ːswirliesː Fixed some pictures remaining on-screen after leaving "The Flow"