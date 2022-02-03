 Skip to content

Blacksmith Legends update for 3 February 2022

Patch update 0.8.8b

Hello dear blacksmiths,

so after some time I've gathered all the feedback and tried to fix as many things as possible + bring something new and keep marching forward!

Patch notes 0.8.8b:

Changes:

  • NEW Villages-Time requests will be available from Bulletin board (finish a quest withing time period for rewards)
  • NEW 2 new items were added exclusively for early-mid game obtainable only through Time requests
  • recalculated texture sizes on few walls to make them more seamless
  • exclamation mark for bulletin board now only gets shown with new quests
  • Reagent storage and Bookcase (Alchemist upgrades) will be added to Builder Vendor
  • Crafting menus will remember last recipe Tier choice
  • Marketplace Buy/Sell will now have a slider bar showing quantity and cost
  • Bandits group 2 was nerfed in order to speed up phase in Prologue
  • Bandits group 2 spawn will now come with a quest indicating to destroy them
  • King's Tax will advance 30% over longer period of time
  • toned down water sounds in Wanborne
  • when staff models will disappear, after reload, their models will be added to inventory

Bug fixes:

  • possible fix of disappearing characters (probability of happening was during loses in battles, requires testing!)
  • Drezhul skeletons will be cleared in Bandit camp 2,3,4 battles
  • dead heroes after battle will have the 'death' icon cleared
  • fixed a bug that cause Cured Ingot + Black Diamond + T2 runes not being craft-able after crafting Red Ingot
  • night will be skipped when ALL employees go to bed
  • fixed Enchanting bar overlay in other menus
  • Medium Gemstone Patches will be now properly deleted after victory
  • calling Menus and buttons with Left click will now have a global timeout preventing multiple click overlays and issues
  • calling Crafting or Planning menu part while it's already open won't leave it stuck with partial UI being displayed
  • fixed a bug where purchasing Blood Ring from Rare goods vendor will show it in villager's barter inventory and not in Overview - Inventory
  • fixed a bug where main character would have persisting Burnout effect
  • Smelter and Alchemist 'No Materials' error messages will disappear when their queue is empty
  • fixed a bug where Overseer was only managing first Alchemist

Next on plan is to update Prologue with this version so that potential newcomers have the best experience.

After that I will start working on new patch that will be announced in few days!

Stay tuned and take care y'all!

Cheers,

VM Machal <3

