Patch update 0.8.8b

Hello dear blacksmiths,
so after some time I've gathered all the feedback and tried to fix as many things as possible + bring something new and keep marching forward!
Patch notes 0.8.8b:
Changes:
- NEW Villages-Time requests will be available from Bulletin board (finish a quest withing time period for rewards)
- NEW 2 new items were added exclusively for early-mid game obtainable only through Time requests
- recalculated texture sizes on few walls to make them more seamless
- exclamation mark for bulletin board now only gets shown with new quests
- Reagent storage and Bookcase (Alchemist upgrades) will be added to Builder Vendor
- Crafting menus will remember last recipe Tier choice
- Marketplace Buy/Sell will now have a slider bar showing quantity and cost
- Bandits group 2 was nerfed in order to speed up phase in Prologue
- Bandits group 2 spawn will now come with a quest indicating to destroy them
- King's Tax will advance 30% over longer period of time
- toned down water sounds in Wanborne
- when staff models will disappear, after reload, their models will be added to inventory
Bug fixes:
- possible fix of disappearing characters (probability of happening was during loses in battles, requires testing!)
- Drezhul skeletons will be cleared in Bandit camp 2,3,4 battles
- dead heroes after battle will have the 'death' icon cleared
- fixed a bug that cause Cured Ingot + Black Diamond + T2 runes not being craft-able after crafting Red Ingot
- night will be skipped when ALL employees go to bed
- fixed Enchanting bar overlay in other menus
- Medium Gemstone Patches will be now properly deleted after victory
- calling Menus and buttons with Left click will now have a global timeout preventing multiple click overlays and issues
- calling Crafting or Planning menu part while it's already open won't leave it stuck with partial UI being displayed
- fixed a bug where purchasing Blood Ring from Rare goods vendor will show it in villager's barter inventory and not in Overview - Inventory
- fixed a bug where main character would have persisting Burnout effect
- Smelter and Alchemist 'No Materials' error messages will disappear when their queue is empty
- fixed a bug where Overseer was only managing first Alchemist
Next on plan is to update Prologue with this version so that potential newcomers have the best experience.
After that I will start working on new patch that will be announced in few days!
Stay tuned and take care y'all!
Cheers,
VM Machal <3
Changed files in this update