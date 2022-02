Share · View all patches · Build 8140247 · Last edited 3 February 2022 – 19:09:27 UTC by Wendy

At the request of the community, we improved the camera system in the game, now you can swipe with the right mouse button to move the camera sideways and up. The zoom option continues with the scroll mouse.

We've also added a continue progress button to the menu.

Menu art has been revamped, along with Steam art

Improved the buttons in the level selection menu

Fixed Achievements being out of images