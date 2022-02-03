 Skip to content

Stolen Realm update for 3 February 2022

Update 14: Difficulties, Act Based Quest System, New Shops and New Towns

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're excited to introduce a whole new progression system, including 3 new towns, 4 acts, and a brand new difficulty setting. We hope you enjoy these features as you adventure through the Stolen Realm!

General Changes

  • Difficulty is now set on the party select screen instead of choosing on the quest select menu
  • Changed quest progression system to be Act based
  • Ranged weapons are now more common in Armorys
  • Summons are nerfed early game and buffed late game

Features

  • Item stash
  • Added new merchant: Gambler
  • Added new merchant: Transmog
  • Characters now ordered by last time played

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where Fencer's Finesse II would grant 5% instead of 8% dodge chance
  • Fixed issue where casting Shield of Light or Shield of Retribution on a target that already has it would remove it from them

Skill Changes

  • Fracture duration increased from 1 turn to 2 turns.
  • Purge mana steal increased by 50%.

