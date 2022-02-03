Update 14: Difficulties, Act Based Quest System, New Shops and New Towns

Difficulties, Act Based Quest System, New Shops and New Towns
We're excited to introduce a whole new progression system, including 3 new towns, 4 acts, and a brand new difficulty setting. We hope you enjoy these features as you adventure through the Stolen Realm!
General Changes
- Difficulty is now set on the party select screen instead of choosing on the quest select menu
- Changed quest progression system to be Act based
- Ranged weapons are now more common in Armorys
- Summons are nerfed early game and buffed late game
Features
- Item stash
- Added new merchant: Gambler
- Added new merchant: Transmog
- Characters now ordered by last time played
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where Fencer's Finesse II would grant 5% instead of 8% dodge chance
- Fixed issue where casting Shield of Light or Shield of Retribution on a target that already has it would remove it from them
Skill Changes
- Fracture duration increased from 1 turn to 2 turns.
- Purge mana steal increased by 50%.
Changed files in this update