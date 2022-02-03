 Skip to content

Mall of Mayhem update for 3 February 2022

Early Access Update Week 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8140051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Players,

I have just released the update that was promised in the announcement from earlier this week. it improves several aspects of the games core systems. I will detail the changes made below.

Quality Of Life:

  • Different guns now have different damage stats.
  • Shooting of each gun has been modified to be more responsive.
  • an Auto-save feature has been added to the game to ease frustration of dying.
  • Bullets now show bullet holes when they hit objects in the mall.
  • Bullet travel speeds have been re-balanced.

Bug Fixes:

  • Subtitles now work properly and no longer go behind HUD or off screen.
  • Bullets now stay inside the cross-hair when shot at a distance.

AI:

  • Bosses have tweaked to be slightly more forgiving.
  • Bosses now have recoil when they shoot to prevent AI Aim-bot behavior.
  • Shadows weapon now does burst fire shooting.

Changed files in this update

