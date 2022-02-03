Early Access Update Week 1

Hey Players,
I have just released the update that was promised in the announcement from earlier this week. it improves several aspects of the games core systems. I will detail the changes made below.
Quality Of Life:
- Different guns now have different damage stats.
- Shooting of each gun has been modified to be more responsive.
- an Auto-save feature has been added to the game to ease frustration of dying.
- Bullets now show bullet holes when they hit objects in the mall.
- Bullet travel speeds have been re-balanced.
Bug Fixes:
- Subtitles now work properly and no longer go behind HUD or off screen.
- Bullets now stay inside the cross-hair when shot at a distance.
AI:
- Bosses have tweaked to be slightly more forgiving.
- Bosses now have recoil when they shoot to prevent AI Aim-bot behavior.
- Shadows weapon now does burst fire shooting.
Changed files in this update