- Fixed missing bandage points on dogs
- Fixed a potential blocking issue after applying medicaments to an animal
- Moved container bin a few inches to get rid of a strange light beam visual bug
- Enabled buying animal enclosures after mission 3 to avoid players being blocked after selling starting enclosure
- Corrections for translations
- Small fixes to tooltips
- Small fixes to bandages
- Small fixes to dirt in cages
- Small fixes to bandage mechanic
- Small fixes to animal actions
- Small fixes to computer
- Small fixes to furniture
- Small fixes to cameras
Animal Shelter Playtest update for 3 February 2022
Updates for 3rd of February
Patchnotes via Steam Community
