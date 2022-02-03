 Skip to content

Animal Shelter Playtest update for 3 February 2022

Updates for 3rd of February

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing bandage points on dogs
  • Fixed a potential blocking issue after applying medicaments to an animal
  • Moved container bin a few inches to get rid of a strange light beam visual bug
  • Enabled buying animal enclosures after mission 3 to avoid players being blocked after selling starting enclosure
  • Corrections for translations
  • Small fixes to tooltips
  • Small fixes to bandages
  • Small fixes to dirt in cages
  • Small fixes to bandage mechanic
  • Small fixes to animal actions
  • Small fixes to computer
  • Small fixes to furniture
  • Small fixes to cameras

