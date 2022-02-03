 Skip to content

KEO update for 3 February 2022

Tune In Vol.2: NEW ANTENNAS, BUG FIXING & OPTIMIZATION

Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔥Here's some bug fixes!! ✨[/h3]

  • Fixed air control not working the first time you're airborn after respawning.
  • Fixed Quad "shine" effect staying on after respawning if you died immediately after catching it.
  • Fixed Mantra Ace skin not appearing in Store.
  • Tweaked matchmaking settings.
  • Added current server indicator in Queue.
  • Added key to copy roomcode to clipboard for easy sharing.
  • Fixed several lower bar buttons not being clickable.
  • Fixed the damn timer formatting both in Queue and in-game.
  • Fixed being able to see tracks in sand through Panther Lunar Year skin.
  • Added compression to textures.
  • Added a try before you buy/test drive feature for vehicles.
  • Improved several vehicle/weapon descriptions and fixed typos.
  • Fixed Beluga basic weapon not being affected by 4X.
  • Fixed Gaston not being affected by 4X.
  • Fixed Indra not being affected by 4X.
  • Fixed Deviser and Theox Seeker skins not appearing for Seekers. (in case it still doesn't show up for you, being a Seeker, contact Buggy)
And now the New Antennas Vol.2 Update📡

Old Faithful - The quality of this is so bad it's antennable.

Spikey - A morning star a day keeps your mechanic away! Uh, except if it rebounds... We didn't really think this through.

Queen of hearts - OFF WITH THEIR HOODS!

Thomas - Thomas? Is that you? Wow you've lost so much weight!

