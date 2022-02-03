Tune In Vol.2: NEW ANTENNAS, BUG FIXING & OPTIMIZATION

🔥Here's some bug fixes!! ✨[/h3]
- Fixed air control not working the first time you're airborn after respawning.
- Fixed Quad "shine" effect staying on after respawning if you died immediately after catching it.
- Fixed Mantra Ace skin not appearing in Store.
- Tweaked matchmaking settings.
- Added current server indicator in Queue.
- Added key to copy roomcode to clipboard for easy sharing.
- Fixed several lower bar buttons not being clickable.
- Fixed the damn timer formatting both in Queue and in-game.
- Fixed being able to see tracks in sand through Panther Lunar Year skin.
- Added compression to textures.
- Added a try before you buy/test drive feature for vehicles.
- Improved several vehicle/weapon descriptions and fixed typos.
- Fixed Beluga basic weapon not being affected by 4X.
- Fixed Gaston not being affected by 4X.
- Fixed Indra not being affected by 4X.
- Fixed Deviser and Theox Seeker skins not appearing for Seekers. (in case it still doesn't show up for you, being a Seeker, contact Buggy)
And now the New Antennas Vol.2 Update📡
Old Faithful - The quality of this is so bad it's antennable.
Spikey - A morning star a day keeps your mechanic away! Uh, except if it rebounds... We didn't really think this through.
Queen of hearts - OFF WITH THEIR HOODS!
Thomas - Thomas? Is that you? Wow you've lost so much weight!
