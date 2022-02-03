 Skip to content

Bus Simulator 21 update for 3 February 2022

Hotfix 2.14 is available for download!

Build 8139966

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released Hotfix 2.14 for Bus Simulator 21. This patch fixes an issue with the last mission of the Angel Shores campaign (called “Perfection”), which can now be completed as expected again. Next to this the “Hiker” achievement of the Seaside Valley map can now be achieved as expected too.

A seperate hotfix for the traffic lights system of the Seaside Valley map as well as the next bigger update including a number of additional fixes and game improvements are already in development and will follow as soon as possible.

Your Bus Simulator team

