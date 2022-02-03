 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 3 February 2022

Update 1.11b: Hotfix

Black One Blood Brothers update for 3 February 2022

Update 1.11b: Hotfix

Build 8139956

Dear operators,

Update 1.11b: Some errors fixed

Cheers,

Helios

CHANGELOG

  • Add: Difficulty option - Magazines of AI operators are actually consumed
  • Add: Extraction task after end of siege
  • Improve: Accuracy of AI operator when use "Shoot a target" order
  • Fix: Order "follow player" doesn't update formation correctly
  • Fix: AI pathfinding issue in a wood building
  • Fix: AI hostage might not follow squad correctly
  • Fix: Some female hostages might not have hair
  • Fix: Hand left error at the end of the mission
  • Fix: Hand left error when inventory enabled
  • Fix: Some errors of weapon blocked
  • Fix: NVG might not to be invisible correctly in battle plan
  • Fix: Secondary flashlight might not to be invisible correctly in battle plan
  • Fix: Rare freeze when too deaths at same time

