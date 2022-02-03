Update 1.11b: Hotfix

Dear operators,
Update 1.11b: Some errors fixed
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: Difficulty option - Magazines of AI operators are actually consumed
- Add: Extraction task after end of siege
- Improve: Accuracy of AI operator when use "Shoot a target" order
- Fix: Order "follow player" doesn't update formation correctly
- Fix: AI pathfinding issue in a wood building
- Fix: AI hostage might not follow squad correctly
- Fix: Some female hostages might not have hair
- Fix: Hand left error at the end of the mission
- Fix: Hand left error when inventory enabled
- Fix: Some errors of weapon blocked
- Fix: NVG might not to be invisible correctly in battle plan
- Fix: Secondary flashlight might not to be invisible correctly in battle plan
- Fix: Rare freeze when too deaths at same time
Changed files in this update