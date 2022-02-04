 Skip to content

Air Traffic update for 4 February 2022

Air Traffic is released

Build 8139895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Controllers,

I am Gyrox, the developer of Air Traffic. Today I am excited to announce that Air Traffic is released!

I will keep you posted but feel free to start a discussion here.

Enjoy

