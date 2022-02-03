Update 1.0.0.0

This update primarily focuses on migrating Capsa to a newer engine version and taking advantage of various features such as DirectX12. This will bring considerable performance benefits to areas that were previously GPU bottlenecked.

In addition to these improvements, we've included several bug-fixes to various features and areas in the game. There are no notable new features or additions in this build as it is an update following up to our last major feature update which you can read about here.

Please note that this is a very large update (almost an entirely fresh download) because it’s been compiled in both a new engine and we've changed how the game is packaged. The benefit is that it will now take up half the disk space it did previously.

With this update we will also be leaving Early Access and entering Beta. We had originally planned to complete this during 2020, following on from our last update; however, a combination of Covid related delays and the fact we really wanted to include recent engine improvements meant we've had to delay things till now. There will, of course, be further updates, we are just moving to a different phase of development. In the short term we will be looking at updates to iron out any bugs that users report, which you can do so on the forums here.

Can follow on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/vetron

Patch Notes:

Customization

Fixed an issue with the right speaker not disappearing in some homes when selecting none.

Fixed an issue of some vinyl being present on floor when selecting none for floor items.

Fixed an issue that would allow some categories to be visible when they conflicted across homes and vehicles.

Fixed an issue relating to the cameras focusing on cushions with Tropical Cottage.

Fixed an issue with ‘Classic’ wallpapers incorrectly showing polka in the San Francisco House.

Fixed an issue with the San Francisco Large Item 1 interior having an incorrect camera.

Fixed various issues relating to dory internal customization.

General

Implemented DirectX12 RHI which will bring significant performance gains especially for areas that were previously GPU bottlenecked.

Fixed spawns for slums and club escape in Cyberpunk region not being in the correct place.

Fixed issues with the Balloon Radial menu.

Fixed an issue where a vehicles engine would sound as turning off if the player left a vehicle having already turned the engine off. This occured after entering a vehicle for a second time after spawning one.

Environment