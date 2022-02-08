V0.28.2.1385.hot ~ 3.02.2022

Features:

Added a experimental feature that attempts to fix long standing bugs or leftover consequences of previously existing bugs, these needs to be enabled in gameplay options

The first experimental patch is to fix crops that show as having diseases when they don't. It will run every time the game loads if "Run Debug Failsafes on Load" is turned on options

Added a keybind to open the bug report immediately with a screenshot, defaults to Ctrl+Shift+F1

Added aura plant trait effects: (Additive only, non stacking)

NutrientFixingNu (Add/remove Nu nutrient to all Tiles in range)

NutrientFixingKa (Add/remove Ka nutrient to all Tiles in range)

NutrientFixingPi (Add/remove Pi nutrient to all Tiles in range)

AuraWaterRequirementChangeMin (Change the min water level to all plants in all Tiles in range)

AuraWaterRequirementChangeMax (Change the max water level to all plants in all Tiles in range)

SlowTileWaterDecay (Made for testing the aura effects, unused ingame, Increases/decreases the water level of all Tiles in range as if watering with a watering can, will cause issues if the value is lower than -1 or higher than 1)

Added plant trait effects:

Added plant trait effects: ReplantOnHarvest (restores plant to seedling on a kill-harvest, speeds up first two stages at trait level two and three, removes diseases and chemicals and restores health to 100)

PotTrained (Reduces Nu/Ka/Pi nutrient cost of potted plants by 50/75/100%)

ModIngredientAromaEffect (Modifies Aroma values of all harvestables from the plant)

ModIngredientTastesEffect (Modifies Taste values of all harvestables from the plant)

ModIngredientNutrientsEffect (Modifies Nutrient values of all harvestables from the plant)

ModIngredientCompositionEffect (Modifies Composition values of all harvestables from the plant)

ModIngredientCookPropertiesEffect (Modifies Properties values of all harvestables from the plant)

Added new plant traits using the new implementations above:

Alpha Nutrient Boost - Boosts the nutritional Alpha value of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Beta Nutrient Boost - Boosts the nutritional Beta value of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Gamma Nutrient Boost - Boosts the nutritional Gamma value of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Delta Nutrient Boost - Boosts the nutritional Delta value of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Epsilon Nutrient Boost - Boosts the nutritional Epsilon value of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Omega Nutrient Boost - Boosts the nutritional Omega value of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Zeta Nutrient Boost - Boosts the nutritional Zeta value of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Salty Taste Boost - Boosts the Salty taste of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Sweet Taste Boost - Boosts the Sweet taste of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Sour Taste Boost - Boosts the Sour taste of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Bitter Taste Boost - Boosts the Bitter taste of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Savory Taste Boost - Boosts the Savory taste of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Spicy Taste Boost - Boosts the Spicy taste of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Minty Taste Boost - Boosts the Minty taste of ingredients harvested from this plant.

Auto Sow Seeds - Automatically sow seeds when the plant is kill-harvested, also speeds up initial stages. (this trait is very powerful as it preserves the plant traits without mutations, making it an alternative for Gene Lock)

Pot Trained - This plant is adapted to living in a plant pot, greatly lowers nutrient and water needs.

Drain Nutrients - Steal nutrients from adjacent tiles, overwrites other auras, but might mutate into something good. (negative trait, can mutate into Auto sow seeds)

Nu Fixator - Improves the amount of Nu nutrients in the soil of adjacent tiles

Ka Fixator - Improves the amount of Ka nutrients in the soil of adjacent tiles

Pi Fixator - Improves the amount of Pi nutrients in the soil of adjacent tiles

Improved Soil Drainage - Improves the drainage of adjacent soil tiles, increasing the water requirements of nearby plants.

Improved Soil Retention - Improves the retention of adjacent soil tiles, decreasing the water requirements of nearby plants.

Changes:

Scythe only kills if there was nothing to harvest

You no longer get money for discarding items (this was a temporary measure before the NPC shops was made)

Bugfixes:

Fixed a roof piece lacking texture.

Now grass and sky shows in the bug report screenshot.

You can no longer harvest infinite seeds with the sickle.

NPCs will no longer cause Adam's animations with certain tools to freak out.

Fixed a minor issue where plants were growing slightly slower when sleeping too fast

Fixed vases not showing icons

Translation:

UIRunFailsafesOnLoad ~ Label on the Gameplay config window that switches between running failsafes on load or not

InputAction.DO_BUG_REPORT_HERE ~ Keymap label for the button that opens the bug report with a screenshot from anywhere