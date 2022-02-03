

Happy Chinese New Year!

DCL "Father's Story" has been updated.

update content:

"Father's Story" DLC has been added. New landing animation - Kane New NPC vertical painting added Added 14 scenes Added CG-21 sheets

Repair content:

Fixed the problem that Steam achievements cannot be read. Fixed some typos. Fixed some script translations The archive mode has been modified, and "fact archive" has been implemented.

Thanks again to all players for their waiting and support, I will continue to optimize and improve the game and dedicate more content to everyone! Hope you all support the original version!

At the same time, please pay attention to the two new games this year

"Office Uncle" "Star Wish Traveler"

If you find a wrong translation in the game, you can leave a message in the steam forum! Or send me an email.