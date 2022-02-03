v0.90 Hotfix 2

Spell: Conversion effect changed to "Remove all statuses from enemy and heal 1 HP per status removed. Cost changed to 24

Fixed bug with class levels starting at 0, and first level up of each class displaying 3 blank trinkets

Fixed bug with Sorcerer's Amulet not triggering

Endless Deck is now correctly in the 'rare' trinkets pool, rather than in the 'uncommon'

Fixed bug with skill cooldown not being reset on resetting action when you have duplicates of that skill

Damage details of skills should be more accurate, especially when skills are rerolled by effects like Runic Dice