BUG FIX Ver. 1.1.26.148

be careful

·Recently, some players reported that they could not upgrade to a 3-star reward after playing all the 2-star rewards.

Let me make a special explanation here to avoid everyone's doubt. (this point is omitted in the update patch of version 1.1)

If you have played [poisonous insect master] before version 1.1, you need to do the task again after updating version 1.1, otherwise you will not calculate the progress and cannot upgrade to 3-star reward.

·In addition, the plot and Crusade task of [witch's house] need to be upgraded to a 2-star reward. Go to Jinuo village and get the reward before starting.The task can be received in the cattle slaughtering hotel in night town.

task

·Fixed the error that the task icon did not disappear after the task [times did not change] was completed.

·Fixed the wrong task sequence of [witch's house]. It will not affect the progress of [Petrochemical dilemma].

·Removed the ghost hitting wall of [reef cave].

·Removed the bridge slab requirement of [hidden tree hole].

skill

·Fix the error that [Protection Agreement] does not consume ex.

adventure

·The reward upgrade judgment is optimized to avoid upgrade errors.

other

·The output volume of [baudelar] BGM is reduced.

·Fixed several map traffic errors.

·Fix some minor problems.