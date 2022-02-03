 Skip to content

Haven Park update for 3 February 2022

Fixed Completionist Steam achievement

Share · View all patches · Build 8139034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Completionist achievement (finishing all quests) was buggy after we removed the Christmas content. That should be fixed now :) If you already completed all quests without the achievement triggering, just start the game and it should work!

