The Completionist achievement (finishing all quests) was buggy after we removed the Christmas content. That should be fixed now :) If you already completed all quests without the achievement triggering, just start the game and it should work!
Haven Park update for 3 February 2022
Fixed Completionist Steam achievement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
