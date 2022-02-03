Early Access Release #15 (Version: 0.9.8069.17134)

Tuning
- Repair points used to repair coal, oil, or metal bombing damage have been reduced to one point per hundred damage. Costs of producing repair points was based on repairing factory damage. These resources were far too expensive to repair.
Changes:
- Strategic Bombing was very simplistic and predictable and was ignoring country's priorities. This reworks the AI to consider strategic target priorities as well as the value of the targets. It should also sometimes target a less valuable target to throw off defender response.
- Submarines in combat with surface ships may now disengage earlier from battle, if they aren't winning the battle. This may be adjusted further based on testing. Submarines were already harder to detect by surface fleets, unless there were also cargo ships or transports in the region. This is because submarines are more able to choose their battles. This new change reflects the advantage of submarines in being able to more easily break off combat when they wished.
Bug Fixes:
- There was a major bug with Repair Points, which allowed countries to use other country's Repair Points. They should now always use their own Repair Points to repair damage.
