Dying Light 2 Stay Human is live! Day One Patch information

Dear gamers,

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is now available for everyone to explore after being in development for seven years. For the past months, we were polishing and improving the game to make it ready for launch day. More than a thousand fixes and tweaks were implemented onto the PC, PS, and XBOX builds since the media review process started (for STEAM - only PC). Below, you will find a snapshot of these improvements.

We can’t wait to hear what you, our gamers, think about the Dying Light 2 Stay Human. This is only the beginning—as mentioned, we have at least five years of support ahead of us.

On behalf of all People Of Techland,

Thank you for supporting us!

FIXES for PATCH DAY1:

Fixed the Broadcast infinite respawn story block

Fix for dialogues that block story progression

Re-signing to the coop session doesn't fail in case the user is logged in

Fixed crash when handling electrical parts to Carlos in Bazaar

Fixed problems with temporarily lowering the difficulty level - improved adaptive difficulty for AIs

Fixed crash caused by background renderer during the transition between menu and loading screens

Increased Wwise overall memory limit - fix for missing sounds and voice-over

Resolved problems with objects and AI sinking into the ground on a flat surface.

DLSS enabled. Improved default DLSS sharpness.

Fix for AI sometimes freezing/becoming immortal when the owner changes during death

Fixed the gamepad isn't detected by the game before any movement or action will be conducted using a keyboard or mouse

Added protection against potential crashes.

Updates for ES, CH; DE intro.

Added missing game actions fixing the game's unresponsiveness.

Fixed streamer mode option that (was not working properly).

Fixed crash on opening the secondary screen.

Fixed disconnecting coop sessions after a certain amount of time.

And many more…