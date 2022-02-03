 Skip to content

Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 3 February 2022

New Spring Theme!

Build 8138840

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The floral kingdom rises again – shine with sunflowers, hang out with carnations, fall in love with roses and bloom with cherry blossoms in the NEW SPRING THEME.
  • Kekoa is on a travel frenzy and is off to a foreign land that’s known for its rich culture, martial arts, and architectural wonders. Hint: New moon, new me!
  • Love is in the air, and a NEW V-DAY FEATURE is right around the corner. Stay lovestruck!
  • Fly in on a magic carpet and dance your night away in ARABIAN NIGHTS FOOD ZONE.

