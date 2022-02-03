- The floral kingdom rises again – shine with sunflowers, hang out with carnations, fall in love with roses and bloom with cherry blossoms in the NEW SPRING THEME.
- Kekoa is on a travel frenzy and is off to a foreign land that’s known for its rich culture, martial arts, and architectural wonders. Hint: New moon, new me!
- Love is in the air, and a NEW V-DAY FEATURE is right around the corner. Stay lovestruck!
- Fly in on a magic carpet and dance your night away in ARABIAN NIGHTS FOOD ZONE.
Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 3 February 2022
New Spring Theme!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update