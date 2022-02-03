[Public] Update & Bug Fixes 02/03/2022

Hello Entity Hunters!
The Fallen has arrived on the "public pre-prod" branch, accompanied by many additions, improvements, and changes. Many of you have already given us your feedback on this update, and it has been very well received.
If you want to see or review the additions and changes made in the January 27, 2022 update, click on this link : https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1618540/view/5314812405837421656
We gathered feedback during the week of the beta to make some changes and fixes. Here are the details of these changes:
UPDATES & ADDITIONS
Languages
- (Korean) Many corrections and updates, thanks to NORAh!
- (French) Small correction, thanks to DrashElias!
- (Russian) Small correction, thanks to O.A!
(English) Changed the name of the contracts from "Simple Short Investigation" to "Simple: Short Contract". This will be applied to all contracts and difficulties.
(English) Updated the mission-difficulty description to be more concise and understandable.
- Any non-translated text will appear in the game in English. Some text may be translated with Google Translate. If you wish to submit language corrections, or translations, please do so by visiting our translations page
Ghost AI & Behavior
- Entities are now able to provide Ghostly Voice On-Site evidence, as well as EVP evidence during an Attack.
- (Fallen) We've made it so the Fallen will no longer attack the player every time the Exorcism Book is read.
BUG FIXES
Maps & Generation
- (Lost House) We've found and corrected a problem that allowed players to get underneath the house. Yes, underneath the house. I know.
- (Pianist's Manor) We've corrected a roll of toilet paper which could be cursed, but was not moveable by players. No joke here. It's not needed.
- (All Maps) We've corrected several issues with doors having a rubber-like bounce to them when opened. This (hopefully) could help solve the problem of the "kickflipping door" bug. We are continuing to investigate what is causing doors to do skateboarding tricks.
