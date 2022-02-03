Update 0.5.54

Changes
- All the bugs we know of (thanks to You) that are making loading the game impossible were eliminated.
- Autosave feature has been added.
- The latest savegame files are now stored in Steam Cloud.
- You don't need to know a secret way to keep the settings changed in the game from reverting after you restart the game.
- Changing settings in the game no longer leaved you "blocked" (until you press Escape once more).
- After a session at an animal whisperer our animal flock abandoned their dreams of a circus career and it should behave more like an animal flock.
- You can put much more hay, straw and oat on the cart (using a fork). Even if can't see a space for more just keep on throwing.
- In Zalesie, nice weather is a bit more frequent and it changes more often.
- Kasimir has mastered his kitchen to perfection and all the 'cold' operations are now done instantly.
- Kasimir has manned up and doesn't collapse even when he's dead tired (but nothing can force him to run when that happens).
- Kasimir has no mercy for the old willows now and may cut them down at will (apple trees are still safe, but not for long...)
- Sophia has a rifle for sale (for her favorite clients only).
- Steven has a ladder for sale. Unfortunately you cannot climb a ladder while holding another ladder in hands.
- New dream hints appear in Kasimir's dreams when he finally goes to sleep.
- Some dirt roads were covered with snow by some prankster, even at summer! He finally gave up on this.
- Magical force repelling ladders from christmas trees is no longer present in Zalesie.
