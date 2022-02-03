Thursday tune-up #4

This is the usual Thursday patch with a couple of small bugfixes.
- Campaign: Connecting a forebear ruin in the last month of the mission would sometimes crash in missions that allow a "one last action grace period" (Ghost in the Machine, Hard Truths). This should now work correctly and allow you to squeeze in one extra move for sweet points.
- Campaign: Cracks and Fractures: In some situations, the total amount of data gathered per year would be calculated incorrectly. All the data about data should now be correctly updated and up to date.
This patch brings the version numbers up to v1.2(b923) on Windows and v1.2(b924) on Mac.
Changed files in this update