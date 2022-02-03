0.3.15 Campaign and Free Mode

Update 0.3.15 is live!

Campaign

The 3 fist chapters of the campaing have been added to the game. They replace the previous tutorials as they cover the most basic features.

Each chapter will require creating a new city with its own objectives. Starting from the second chapter they can be played in Easy mode that will provide some free buildings that do not require construction.

More chapters will be added in the future.

Game guide

A new game guide has been added with more thorough explanations of the main game features.

It’s also a work in progress and more content may be added in future updates. If there are other features that you would like to see added to the guide or expanded on, let me know in comments, forums, Discord, etc.

Free mode

A new sandbox option has been included:

Removes all products. There is no Grain or resources management, so there is no salaries, storage or production.

No need for builders as everything builds itself.

All State buildings are still available and they provide jobs.

The city still needs religion, walls, and services to grow.

It can be played with Tech tree (science points still needed to unlock technologies and State workers cap), or without Tech tree (everything unlocked).

Other changes