The Crackpet Show - Hotfix 0.9.6

We are extremely grateful with a very positive response to our recent balance changes. This week we focus on bug fixes raised by the community, to continue the path of polishing The Crackpet Show. Check out the list of changes and fixes
v0.9.6 changelog
Changes:
- Collections screen now shows up if a weapon has a max level
- Simplified game resolution settings
- DJ Horse music is now lauder
- Bouncy Bullets no longer bounce off the enemies
Fixes:
- Spiders no longer shoots through the walls
- Fix an issue with boss bullets while the player is invisible
- Fix for crash on Windows 7 when launching the game
- Publisher logo sounds is now dependent on volume settings
- Fix an issue with sound looping after killing Wormy Cat
- Fix for a graphical glitch in Mirror special item
- The Canary enemy is now counted as flying
- There should be no duplicate drops from bosses and minibosses
- Fixed an issue where bullets effects prevent completing "You know you can switch weapons, right?" achievement
- Tornado special now continues to deal damage in ticks if the player keeps touching an enemy
- Fix for Mirror special where some enemy bullets may pass through the player
- Fixed occasional targeting issues with Extra Shot perk
- Fixed progress bar bug on the episode summary screen
Don’t forget about the new boss, new mechanics, items, and all the new stuff we added last week! Now we continue to work on the February content updates (expect more in the coming days).
