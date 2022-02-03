The Crackpet Show - Hotfix 0.9.6

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

We are extremely grateful with a very positive response to our recent balance changes. This week we focus on bug fixes raised by the community, to continue the path of polishing The Crackpet Show. Check out the list of changes and fixes

v0.9.6 changelog

Changes:

Collections screen now shows up if a weapon has a max level

Simplified game resolution settings

DJ Horse music is now lauder

Bouncy Bullets no longer bounce off the enemies

Fixes:

Spiders no longer shoots through the walls

Fix an issue with boss bullets while the player is invisible

Fix for crash on Windows 7 when launching the game

Publisher logo sounds is now dependent on volume settings

Fix an issue with sound looping after killing Wormy Cat

Fix for a graphical glitch in Mirror special item

The Canary enemy is now counted as flying

There should be no duplicate drops from bosses and minibosses

Fixed an issue where bullets effects prevent completing "You know you can switch weapons, right?" achievement

Tornado special now continues to deal damage in ticks if the player keeps touching an enemy

Fix for Mirror special where some enemy bullets may pass through the player

Fixed occasional targeting issues with Extra Shot perk

Fixed progress bar bug on the episode summary screen

Don’t forget about the new boss, new mechanics, items, and all the new stuff we added last week! Now we continue to work on the February content updates (expect more in the coming days).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1390700/The_Crackpet_Show/

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself… We may be busy little bees, but you should follow these pages:

Our Facebook with news for you to check - https://www.facebook.com/vixagames

Our Twitter with jokes, gags and rofltastic memes - https://www.twitter.com/vixa_games

Our Instagram with hilarious highlights - https://www.instagram.com/vixa_games/

Our "hello fellow kids" Tik-Toks - https://www.tiktok.com/@vixa__games