Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R update for 22 April 2022

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R - Arctic Challenge DLC release!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Outright Games brings you more high speed action with the launch of the Arctic Challenge DLC. This cool new pack includes four sub-zero new tracks, most-wanted characters, new vehicles, and spy gear that will give you the edge!

Key Features:

Cool new tracks – Test your skills on four Arctic-themed circuits
New playable characters – Race as Ms. Nowhere or Matsuo and use their vehicles and spy gear
New vehicle skins – Ride with new styles for Tony, Layla, Echo, and Cisco-Frostee

This new content is now available to purchase on Steam.

Changed files in this update

Fast and Furious Spy Racers Content Depot 1434321
  • Loading history…
