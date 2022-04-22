Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R - Arctic Challenge DLC release!

Outright Games brings you more high speed action with the launch of the Arctic Challenge DLC. This cool new pack includes four sub-zero new tracks, most-wanted characters, new vehicles, and spy gear that will give you the edge!

Key Features:

Cool new tracks – Test your skills on four Arctic-themed circuits

New playable characters – Race as Ms. Nowhere or Matsuo and use their vehicles and spy gear

New vehicle skins – Ride with new styles for Tony, Layla, Echo, and Cisco-Frostee

This new content is now available to purchase on Steam.