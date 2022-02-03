[Crimson Souls 0.13.0 Update!]

Addition of a Rescue NPC System
- From now on, some NPCs will appear in the game only when certain conditions are met or when they are rescued
Addition of an Individual Upgrade System for All Monsters
Added a new NPC ‘Monster Trainer’ that helps improve the ability of ally/friendly monsters
You can find the ‘Monster Trainer’ locked up inside prison on your first encounter. Once you rescue the Monster Trainer, he will appear in the ‘Lich King’s Room’
You can upgrade a monster of your choice by paying a certain amount of stars to the Monster Trainer NPC
Addition of a Cave Trap System
- All caves will now have random traps that cause damage to players
When a player uses certain attack skills/ability, you can now choose to switch between ground/air attack
Added New Ability ‘Fear Aura’ to the Kingdom Faction
As the power of the Kingdom Faction grows, the level of their ‘Fear Aura’ will increase
The higher the level of the ‘Fear Aura,’ the aura will have an influence on monsters with higher levels. The Fear Aura will significantly decrease the HP and attack power of the monsters that are under its influence
From now on, when you kill an epic monster, they will give you a unique skill instead of souls
New Friendly Command Added: Chain
- When you use this command on friendly monsters, it will hold/protect their current position
Indication of Monster ‘Grade (Tier)’
- When you put your mouse cursor on an enemy (or ally) monster, you will now be able to see the ‘Tier’ of the monster above the monster’s HP bar
Adjustments to the Map System
From now on, you will start with a map
When you acquire the ‘Map’ item, you will be able to see the entire map (field), including areas and items that are not within your sight (i.e., treasure chests, soul piles, etc.)
You can see the characteristics (ground/air attack) of all monsters and towers in your inventory
Fixed the problem where the you can’t click the UI
All epic monsters have been adjusted to the same level. Epic monsters will now appear randomly regardless of the order
The chance of an enemy monster dropping a ‘soul’ upon death has been increased from 90% 100%
Increased the poison damage of all attacks that include ‘poison’
The shortcut key for ‘View recently acquired items’ has been changed from F11 ALT
The growth rate of enemy factions (Kingdom/Monster) has been slightly increased
The respawn speed of heroes have been significanly increased
Bonfires that exist outside a certain distance of the player will now be marked in an icon that can be easily seen
