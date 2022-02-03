Greetings! Today's article is about the upcoming update. In addition to regularly enhancing game performance and fixing bugs, we’ll be focusing on the Brotherhood Lodge in the next update. The lodge has been a part of the game for a long time, and some game mechanics, such as resource extraction, are strongly associated with it. Still, we’ve always wanted to increase the role of the lodge in the gameplay and make it more important.

Now it’ll be necessary to create a Brotherhood lodge before you start your activities in the country. Without a lodge, it’s impossible to recruit members of the government and neophytes. Also, a number of master's errands will be unavailable. This way a lodge becomes the base of the Brotherhood. As soon you’ve established it, you’ll start your expansion into the country.

There will be a head of the lodge. This is a new type of character that has his unique errands. The lodge doesn’t function without its head. The confrontation with the Dark Brotherhood will also be associated with the head of the lodge. It’s him who becomes the priority target in this confrontation.

You can develop the lodge, just like any kind of a base. By gaining experience from the Brotherhood, you’ll be able to level up the lodge. Depending on its level, new errands will be available for the members of the lodge, as well as upgrade points will be awarded. They will help you to unlock lodge upgrades. We find these game mechanics very interesting and probably we’ll publish a separate article on the lodge levelling up.

Also, we’re currently working on some other mechanics for the lodge. These are high-level processes. At a certain level of the lodge development, the player will be able to launch processes in the lodge that allow managing the situation in the country, without being distracted by tracking indicators and sending brothers on multiple errands.

As you can see, this is a very large-scale update of the lodge mechanics. In our opinion, these changes will be an interesting part of the gameplay. Of course, we’d like to hear the opinions of our players. You can send your feedback both on social networks and in our discord.