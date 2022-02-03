Update 10 Hotfix

We have a small update today to fix a critical performance issue and tweak down some of the new features. This should reduce frustrating situations.
Tweaks
- Reduced the drop rate of Structure Scrolls from Treasure Chests.
- Devout characters will turn into Cleric or Witch at a slower rate.
- It will now usually take multiple Preach actions before a Villager will turn into a Cleric or a Witch.
- When a Faction transforms into a Demon Cult, Divine Church or Wiccans Faction, there will now be more Villagers that will decide to leave. There are other factors to consider but Villagers decide whether to leave or stay mostly based on their relationship with the new Faction Leader.
- Clerics can no longer disable Demonic Structures.
- Nullchild and Jinxed are much rarer now.
- Reduced how quickly succeeding Beast Pens, Lightning Towers and Arrow Towers are built.
- Slightly reduced chance that a Chaos Orb will be produced by player-sourced Poisoned, Burning and Ensnared Villagers.
- Golems spawned by Monster Spawners will no longer begin as Hibernating and Indestructible.
- Removed the possibility that Lycanthropy can become a crime on a Lycan Clan faction.
- Removed the possibility that Vampirism can become a crime on a Vampire Clan faction.
Bug Fixes
- [FIXED] Newly added Traits are missing from a Psychopath's criteria list.
- [FIXED] Game may sometimes lag especially on large maps.
- [FIXED] Killing Clerics may sometimes not release the Power they stole.
- [FIXED] Legendary Weapons are also dropped by wild monsters and demonic minions.
- [FIXED] NullExceptionError may sometimes occur when relationships between a new Faction Leader and other characters are initialized.
Changed files in this update