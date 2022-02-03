Game patch 1.3.22

Share · View all patches · Build 8137587 · Last edited 3 February 2022 – 10:19:27 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This update brings a big improvement in framerate thanks to a simple optimization. It also bundles various example mods in the game files.

Version 1.3.22:

optimized CPU performance by rate-limiting NPC logic update for out-of-view enemies:

a framerate improvement of up to 36% can be observed

this optimization helps primarily when the majority of enemies on the level are off-screen

high refresh rate monitor users will benefit from this optimization the most

the mods "Bullet Time", "AS VAL Silent Assault Rifle", "M79 Grenade Launcher", "PSS Silent Pistol", and "All Suppressed Weapons Quieter" are now packed with the game in the folder "mods_example"

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!