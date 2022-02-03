1.4.4: Bug Fixes & Spoilers

Hi everyone,

Just wanted to make a quick announcement that we have fixed the following bugs:

The pick-up and drop bug that sometimes causes your mouse cursor to freeze should now truly be fixed!

There was a bug that caused the secret levels to be unlocked even before all turtles were found! This should now not be the case anymore! For anyone confused why they already unlocked the secret levels, this was why!

We also have some great news about the next update! If everything goes as planned, a new update should launch next week on friday 11/02! This update will include the new Valentine level, a new secret level and the long awaited Diorama mode! For anyone who can't wait till next week, here is a little spoiler of the home screen during valentine!

Cheers,

Sander Ambroos & The Business Goose Team