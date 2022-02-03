 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fret Smasher Playtest update for 3 February 2022

Fret Smasher v0.30.1 A2

Share · View all patches · Build 8137535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.30.1 A2 CHANGELOG

[FIXES]
  • Fixed an issue that caused chord sustains to be very laggy.
  • Fixed an issue where invalid song length in a song.ini would cause scanning to freeze.
  • Fixed a bug where Fret After Strum was causing you to hit any notes in hit window while it was active as long as you held the right frets.
  • Fixed an issue with Hyper Flux not gaining/draining at the correct speeds.
  • Fixed a Hyper Flux cap pulse not matching bars.
  • Fixed an issue where multipliers would not give the correct score.
  • Fixed an issue with Worthless where it loads an outdated chart.
  • Fixed an issue with range menu items not being displayed properly when there's no config generated (first launch)
[ADDITIONS]
  • Added support for .opus (Whammy pitch bending is a bit broken with .opus at the moment).
  • Added options to scale texture size in theme.ini.
  • Added audio buffer to options.
  • Added strikeline Hyper Flux indicators. (Also included in custom themes!)
  • Added debug option to settings menu (Previously only available in config.ini).
  • Added back functionality for current-song.txt.
  • Added PPU (Pixels Per Unity) scaling for custom themes.
  • Added dynamic resolutions for custom themes.
  • Added cheats menu. You can now toggle your cheats off after activating them without needing to restart the game.
  • Added back cheat {REDACTED} with some new upgrades.
[ADJUSTMENTS]
  • Adjusted colours of HF inactive and pulse colours.
  • Adjusted player menu to show selection as white.
  • Changed the way notes are logged.
  • Backspace no longer exits active chart.
  • Increased hit window from 110ms (60ms front, 50ms back) to 120ms (60ms front & back).
  • Flipped calibration values so they match the way the official GH games function to avoid confusion.
  • Lowered Strum After Hopo timer from 100ms to 90ms.
  • Removed resolution scaling from the theme.ini file.
  • Updated the chart and metadata for Calamity.
[USER THEMES NOTES]

_User themes has been updated to version 2. Check over your custom themes for compatibility with the new theme.ini format for PPU scaling and the addition of [0-4]_fretindicators.png.

Changed files in this update

Fret Smasher Playtest | Windows Depot 1648351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.