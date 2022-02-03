Fret Smasher v0.30.1 A2

v0.30.1 A2 CHANGELOG
[FIXES]
- Fixed an issue that caused chord sustains to be very laggy.
- Fixed an issue where invalid song length in a song.ini would cause scanning to freeze.
- Fixed a bug where Fret After Strum was causing you to hit any notes in hit window while it was active as long as you held the right frets.
- Fixed an issue with Hyper Flux not gaining/draining at the correct speeds.
- Fixed a Hyper Flux cap pulse not matching bars.
- Fixed an issue where multipliers would not give the correct score.
- Fixed an issue with Worthless where it loads an outdated chart.
- Fixed an issue with range menu items not being displayed properly when there's no config generated (first launch)
[ADDITIONS]
- Added support for .opus (Whammy pitch bending is a bit broken with .opus at the moment).
- Added options to scale texture size in theme.ini.
- Added audio buffer to options.
- Added strikeline Hyper Flux indicators. (Also included in custom themes!)
- Added debug option to settings menu (Previously only available in config.ini).
- Added back functionality for current-song.txt.
- Added PPU (Pixels Per Unity) scaling for custom themes.
- Added dynamic resolutions for custom themes.
- Added cheats menu. You can now toggle your cheats off after activating them without needing to restart the game.
- Added back cheat {REDACTED} with some new upgrades.
[ADJUSTMENTS]
- Adjusted colours of HF inactive and pulse colours.
- Adjusted player menu to show selection as white.
- Changed the way notes are logged.
- Backspace no longer exits active chart.
- Increased hit window from 110ms (60ms front, 50ms back) to 120ms (60ms front & back).
- Flipped calibration values so they match the way the official GH games function to avoid confusion.
- Lowered Strum After Hopo timer from 100ms to 90ms.
- Removed resolution scaling from the theme.ini file.
- Updated the chart and metadata for Calamity.
[USER THEMES NOTES]
_User themes has been updated to version 2. Check over your custom themes for compatibility with the new theme.ini format for PPU scaling and the addition of [0-4]_fretindicators.png.
Changed files in this update