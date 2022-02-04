PAYDAY 2: Update 217.1 and Changelog

Hello Heisters!

Today we have a small update with a few tweaks and we want to talk a bit about the changes to the leech perk deck which was released just prior to the winter holiday.

It has now been out for a while and we have a few tweaks to adjust the power level and bring it more in line with other perk decks. Our first adjustment is that if you take more than 200 points of damage from a single source you will lose 2 segments instead of just one. The perk deck will therefore not be as overpowered on Death sentence. The second adjustment puts a limit on the amount of health a teammate can heal from other leech players. The limit is 20% of their maximum health per second.

Update size: 474.9MB

General

When taking more than 200 damage with the Leech Perk deck the player will lose 2 chunks of health.

Multiple leech players will not increase the healing given to other teammates.

Added the in-game achievements icon for “CAR vs Car”.

Fixed an issue where the motion dot moved while changing the size.

Fixed an issue when using the "Longbore" exclusive weapon set with a 45degree scope attached.

Any mods you have installed may interfere with the update, so please disable them to avoid crashes until the modders have had time to update their mods. If you are experiencing crashes please read this thread for more information.

Keep those helmets flying.

OVERKILL_Tobias

OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.