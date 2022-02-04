Icarus Week Nine Content Update



In addition to bug fixes and optimizations, most of our updates this week are user-experience themed with changes to consumables, the prospect selection screen and mission art.

Look out for more highlights on different prospects that define them as ‘insured drops’, a feature that guarantees your prospector's safety in the case of them missing their leaving window. You’ll also notice some new items on the loading screens.

As promised last week, not only do we tell you when you can skip the intro video but there is now a settings menu option to automatically skip intro video (as soon as the game has completed loading).

Farming



For the Week 9 update we wanted to give farming some love. Adding variations to crop growth time and yields allows players to farm with more thought. Long-term, high-yield crops can be helpful to players spending large amounts of time away from base, while shorter time, shorter yield crops might be useful for someone spending a long time at their home. We’ve also added more information to tooltips on farming plots and their crops.

This sets the groundwork for even more farming mechanics such as greenhouse effects. Farm plots now track if they can see the sky straight above them and whether they have glass buildables around them. With no sky visible and no greenhouse present, crops have a 50% growth speed reduction. Growing crops using a greenhouse (regardless of seeing the sky directly or not) will increase growth rates by 50%.

The future of farming

Players can expect these systems to grow (pun intended) over time as we introduce more intricate mechanics to engage with. Expect to see multiple ways to water crops across all tech levels. Hydroponic trays will be a new way to boost growth for those that wish to invest in their farms technology, and different fertilizers may alter growth patterns.

Additionally, we are also looking at biome-specific farming content. We want to reward players for exploring while also giving them the ability to grow crops in otherwise unfavorable environments. Certain crops may require certain conditions in order to grow and it will be on you to facilitate those needs.

User Interface



We’ve made some changes to the prospect select map, adding visual identifiers for ‘insurance’ drops and cleaning up the formatting so it is more simple to read through and select the right drop for you. Leave us your feedback on the changes in feature upvote when you jump into play.

Insurance drops give you the security that if you miss your return window, your character will be recovered by the UDA regardless of the risk. This is only on earlier, easier missions but will give you some reassurance if you want a more relaxed session are a new player to the game.

Community Highlights

Check out these highlights from players this month, including some one-shot kills and sophisticated builds.

YouTube

Tip: If you want to build with lots of angles, press Home and End when building to reset the building grid.

Change Log

Version: 1.1.1.90886